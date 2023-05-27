Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Rises By 816.7%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 816.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ANA Stock Performance

ALNPY stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. ANA has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

About ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

