Short Interest in Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Drops By 97.1%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the April 30th total of 3,639,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Angang Steel Stock Performance

Angang Steel stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Angang Steel has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

Angang Steel Company Profile

Angang Steel Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products. It offers hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, and medium and thick plates. The company was founded on May 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Anshan, China.

