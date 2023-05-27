Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Increases By 1,528.3%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,000 shares, an increase of 1,528.3% from the April 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:IONM opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. Assure has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

In other Assure news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Assure news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $28,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,125 shares in the company, valued at $756,753.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $32,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,989 shares of company stock valued at $80,976. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Assure from $60.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Assure from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

