Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Drops By 27.5%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AMIVF stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. engages in the provision of financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages, including term, construction, and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

