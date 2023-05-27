Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Drops By 27.5%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Shares of AMIVF stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
