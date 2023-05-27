Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Rises By 1,900.0%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is an increase from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

