Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Rises By 1,900.0%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
