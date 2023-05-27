Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMMNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($76.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $31.92.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

