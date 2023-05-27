Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $10,636,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at about $9,433,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 87.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 174,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SKY stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

