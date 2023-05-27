SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Price Up 4.8%

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) rose 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 138,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 578,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

SMART Global Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $429.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $194,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 54,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 200.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 101.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 151.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Further Reading

