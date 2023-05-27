Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.59 and its 200-day moving average is $148.12. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 14.2% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 52.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 515,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.