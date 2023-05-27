Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $175.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.59 and a 200-day moving average of $148.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

