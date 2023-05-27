Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in May

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Solera National Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SLRK opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. Solera National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

