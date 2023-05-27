Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Acquires 15,681 Shares

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 15,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.98 per share, with a total value of $909,184.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,610,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,180,381.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SWX opened at $58.33 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.44%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Southwest Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

