SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $320,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE opened at $83.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.