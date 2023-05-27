SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,168 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,971,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15,617.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 568,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,773,000 after buying an additional 564,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.