SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 106,751 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 92,360 shares.The stock last traded at $30.42 and had previously closed at $30.36.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

