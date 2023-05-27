Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 287.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,912 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE SPR opened at $25.92 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.