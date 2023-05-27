Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sprott were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sprott by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sprott by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of SII stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $867.36 million, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

