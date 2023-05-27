Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Squarespace by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in Squarespace by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 518,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 315,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Squarespace by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $33.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $228.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $768,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 745,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,126,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $768,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 745,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,126,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Squarespace Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

