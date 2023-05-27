Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.00.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

TSE:SJ opened at C$60.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.48. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$30.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$620.65 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 4.6038314 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

