StockNews.com Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

BFAM stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $434,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $689,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after purchasing an additional 220,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,216,000 after buying an additional 309,359 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,113,000 after buying an additional 502,684 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,367,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,159,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,247,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Further Reading

