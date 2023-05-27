StockNews.com Lowers CRH (NYSE:CRH) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

CRH Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. CRH has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Trading of CRH

CRH Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CRH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

