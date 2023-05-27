StockNews.com Lowers CRH (NYSE:CRH) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Shares of CRH stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. CRH has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.
