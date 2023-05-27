Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 364,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 527,038 shares.The stock last traded at $15.61 and had previously closed at $14.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Stratasys Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $963.07 million, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

