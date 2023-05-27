Strix Group (LON:KETL) Lifted to “Buy” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Strix Group Stock Performance

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 105.20 ($1.31) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.59. The company has a market cap of £230.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,315.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.76. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 74.70 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 201.50 ($2.51).

Strix Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,500.00%.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

