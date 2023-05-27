Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,300 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 125.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter valued at $144,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $357,618.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,183.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SP Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SP opened at $36.84 on Friday. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $723.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.36.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.17). SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.59 million. Research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

SP Plus Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.