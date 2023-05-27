Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,600 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 70.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.26. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $97.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

