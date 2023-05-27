Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,700 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $647.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 109.98%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBC. StockNews.com downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

