Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,600 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 34.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Novavax by 65.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $7.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.72. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $76.77.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. Novavax’s revenue was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

