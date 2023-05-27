Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,600 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,561,000 after buying an additional 63,118 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $9.32 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVXL shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

