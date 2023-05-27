Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,400 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $55,953.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,643.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,767.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,339 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADPT stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $997.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 41.21% and a negative net margin of 105.87%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

