Swiss National Bank Acquires 600 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 1,196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hawkins by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hawkins by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $966.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

