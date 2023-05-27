Swiss National Bank Acquires 8,900 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 23.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 282.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 9,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $110,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 305,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 9,339 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $110,573.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stewart Grierson sold 10,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $128,369.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,691 shares of company stock worth $836,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $12.04 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 41.51%.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

