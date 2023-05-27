Swiss National Bank Acquires 900 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $624.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Gooch purchased 2,500 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,950.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,214 shares of company stock valued at $334,483. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

