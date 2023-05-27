Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 756,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 111,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 391,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,885,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 0.7 %

CGC stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $465.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $5.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canopy Growth Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

