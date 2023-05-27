Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Woodmark by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American Woodmark by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in American Woodmark by 3,874.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday.

American Woodmark stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $64.47.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

