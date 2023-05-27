Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Guess’ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GES shares. TheStreet lowered Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Guess’ Stock Up 4.4 %

GES opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.93. Guess’, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess’ had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Further Reading

