Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Janus International Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 364,710 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at $475,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Janus International Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,206,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 207,963 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of JBI stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.77. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $279.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.31 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

