Swiss National Bank Buys 1,000 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Origin Bancorp

In related news, insider Jim Crotwell bought 3,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,881.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $152,425 in the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OBNK opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $914.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.89. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.65 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OBNK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

