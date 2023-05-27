Swiss National Bank Buys 1,100 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $618.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.63. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

