Swiss National Bank Buys 1,600 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in James River Group were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 94,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 8,583.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 217,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on James River Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $20.17 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $758.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.39.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. James River Group’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

