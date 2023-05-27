Swiss National Bank Buys 2,100 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 933.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 416,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 190,985 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 165,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 149,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 146,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas J. Manion purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $183,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,098.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Manion acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,310.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,096. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ACRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.51. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 312.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

