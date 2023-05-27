Swiss National Bank Buys 2,600 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

SHEN stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.80 million, a P/E ratio of -174.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $25.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.79 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. Analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

