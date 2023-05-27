Swiss National Bank Buys 2,700 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Flywire by 65.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $29.51 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLYW. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $84,103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,795,388 shares in the company, valued at $259,551,899.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Flywire news, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $84,103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,795,388 shares in the company, valued at $259,551,899.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 169,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $5,059,233.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,795,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,140,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,273,839 shares of company stock worth $126,933,750. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.