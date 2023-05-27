Swiss National Bank Buys 2,700 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 462.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 319,603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 97,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,871,000 after purchasing an additional 87,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 59,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 59,676 shares in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Weir purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $11.39 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.67%.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

