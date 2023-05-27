Swiss National Bank Buys 2,900 Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 28.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNTK shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $963.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of -0.37.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 16.89%. Research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

