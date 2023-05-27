Swiss National Bank Buys 400 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 37,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $25.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.71. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $55.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WASH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

