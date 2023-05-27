Swiss National Bank Buys 4,100 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 858,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,046,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,428,000 after acquiring an additional 501,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $5.13 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $504.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,859,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,154,714. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.24.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

