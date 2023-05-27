Swiss National Bank Buys 600 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,120 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.90. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $113,868.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,470 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,066. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 2,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $627,082.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,868.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,470 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,066. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,664 shares of company stock valued at $527,610. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

