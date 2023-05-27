Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of HAYW opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.13 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at $206,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $65,132,593.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,829,331 shares of company stock worth $266,585,322 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAYW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Further Reading

