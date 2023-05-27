Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 78.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 3.3 %

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of RWT opened at $5.89 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $671.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.09%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.