Swiss National Bank Has $1.74 Million Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 765.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 79,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 1,228.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $137,366.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $601.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.24. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SXC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

